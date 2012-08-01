Aug 1 Hemisphere GPS Inc, which makes
GPS systems for agriculture and marine markets, reported a
quarterly loss on a severe drought in the United States, its
biggest market.
Net loss was about $400,000, or 1 cent per share, in the
second quarter, compared with a profit of $800,000, or 1 cent
per share, a year earlier.
Revenue for the company dropped 3 percent to $19.6 million,
with U.S. sales falling 14 percent.
Shares of the Calgary-based company closed at 68 Canadian
cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by
Don Sebastian)