Feb 4 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc said U.S.
regulators had declined to approve its new drug application for
Ampligen, its experimental drug for treating chronic fatigue
syndrome, five years after the company first filed for the
drug's approval.
Hemispherx, based in Philadelphia, said it plans to request
an "end-of-review conference" with the Food and Drug
Administration and may submit a formal appeal regarding the
regulator's decision.
The FDA said Hemispherx should conduct at least one
additional clinical trial, complete various nonclinical studies
and perform a number of data analyses, according to a statement
from the company.
In its Complete Response Letter, the FDA said the submitted
data did not provide substantial evidence of efficacy of
Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.
The FDA also said the data did not provide sufficient
information to determine whether the product was safe for use
"due to the limited size of the safety database and multiple
discrepancies within the submitted data."
Hemispherx first applied for approval of Ampligen in October
2007.
In November 2009, the FDA had called for at least one
additional clinical study of Ampligen, including at least 300
patients on dose regimens intended for marketing.