LONDON May 21 Henderson Global Investors
has appointed an industry veteran to build a fund
management business in Australia, seeking to harness the
benefits of the country's resilient economic growth and rapidly
expanding pensions system.
Rob Adams, former boss of the funds arm of Australian
financial services group Challenger Limited, will be
responsible for developing business strategy for Henderson's new
venture, the group said on Monday.
A source at the firm said Adams has a "blank sheet of paper"
with a remit to decide whether the new venture will focus on
retail or institutional clients, pursue joint ventures or launch
new funds.
Australia, a major resources exporter, has managed to fend
off much of the impact of the global slump that has afflicted
other developed economies since the 2008 financial crisis,
largely on account of demand for its raw materials from China.
The Reserve Bank of Australia expects the economy, which
last year expanded by 2.3 percent, to grow by about 3 percent
over 2012 and 2013, down from an earlier forecast of up to 3.5
percent in 2012, and up to 4 percent in 2013.
Meanwhile, the Australian pensions system is also seen as
one of the most developed in the world with a system of
compulsory contributions, ensuring a steady flow of funds into
the investment industry.
Australia boasts the fastest growing pension market by
assets increasing at a rate of 17 percent per year over the last
decade, up to a total of around $1.3 trillion, according to a
survey by consultant Towers Watson.
Henderson already has strong links to Australia and was
owned for a spell until 2003 by AMP before the demerger of its
Australasian and UK-based businesses.
Though its principal place of business is in London,
Henderson's shares are also listed in Sydney and its 41-year-old
chief executive Andrew Formica is Australian.
"Henderson has an extensive history in Australia... It has
long been part of our strategy to grow our global presence by
building out into this key market," Formica said.
Henderson is seeking to expand into other markets across the
Asia Pacific region such as China and Japan.
Following Adams' appointment, Henderson will be announcing
additional hires "in due course", the company said.
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Laurence Fletcher and
Mike Nesbit)