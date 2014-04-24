LONDON, April 24 Investment manager Henderson
Group added 3 billion pounds ($5.03 billion) of net new
money in the first quarter of 2014, mostly driven by
increasingly confident retail clients.
In a trading statement on Thursday, Henderson said assets
under management reached 79.2 billion pounds at the end of
March, up from 75.2 billion pounds at the end of 2013.
"The strong support we saw from clients at the end of 2013
in our retail business continued through the first quarter and
in our institutional business, flows were stable," Chief
Executive Andrew Formica said.
Formica added demand for European equities as the region
recovered from the Euro zone sovereign debt crisis was the
biggest driver of investor demand.
($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott. Editing by Clare Hutchison)