LONDON, April 24 Investment manager Henderson
Group has maintained the momentum of new money flowing
into its funds in the first quarter of the year as its
increasingly confident retail clients put more of their cash to
work.
In a trading statement on Thursday, Henderson said the net
flow of money added to its funds under management was 3 billion
pounds ($5 billion) in the first quarter of the year.
Total assets under management reached 79.2 billion pounds at
the end of March, up from 75.2 billion at the end of 2013.
"The strong support we saw from clients at the end of 2013
in our retail business continued through the first quarter and
in our institutional business, flows were stable," Chief
Executive Andrew Formica said.
The company also said three quarters of its funds were
outperforming their benchmarks over one year and 82 percent over
three years.
Henderson is on an expansion drive, aiming to double its
assets by 2018 and push beyond its core UK market.
"We are investing selectively in our core capabilities,
making new hires and developing our global footprint," Formica
said.
He added the company was still seeing strong demand but
remained watchful for any deterioration in market conditions in
which case it was "ready to take action on costs."
Henderson's shares were trading more than 2 percent higher
in early trading.
($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds)
