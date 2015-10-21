BRIEF-City Holding Company raises dividend on common shares by 2.3 pct
* Declared a dividend of 44 cents per common share for shareholders of record as of April 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 21 Henderson Global Investors, owned by Henderson Group Plc, has hired two executives from Brookfield Investment Management as part of its plans to create a dedicated North American property equities team.
The creation of the team is part of the firm's plans to expand its global property equities team.
Henderson Global hired Bob Thomas to head the team. Thomas most recently was co-head of North American listed real estate at AMP Capital.
The two hires from Brookfield Investment are Greg Kuhl, who joins as a portfolio manager and Mike Engels, who joins as an analyst.
The trio will work with existing global fund managers Tim Gibson and Guy Barnard. The transition will take place on Nov. 1. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
BUENOS AIRES, March 30 Argentina's San Juan province ordered Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine to suspend some activities after a pipe became decoupled, state-run news agency Telam reported on Thursday.