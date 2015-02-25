LONDON Feb 25 Asset manager Henderson
said on Wednesday that underlying profit rose 13 percent last
year, beating analysts' expectations, and assets under
management rose 8 percent.
Underlying pretax profit from continuing operations rose to
187.8 million pounds ($291.17 million), Henderson said in a
trading statement, against expectations for 180.6 million,
according to a poll provided by the company.
Assets under management at Dec 31 were 81.2 billion pounds,
compared with 80.6 billion pounds forecast, with net inflows for
the year of 7.1 billion pounds.
Henderson said it would pay a final dividend of 6.4 pence
per share and a total dividend of 9 pence.
($1 = 0.6450 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Sinead Cruise)