LONDON Aug 7 UK fund manager Henderson Group
said on Thursday that assets under management grew 10
percent in the first half of the year and the outlook for its
business was strong.
The company said assets were 74.7 billion pounds ($125.80
billion)in the six months to end-June, from 67.9 billion pounds
in the year earlier period, boosted by net inflows of 5 billion
pounds.
Institutional client net inflows of in the period of 300
million pounds marked an improvement on the previous year's 2
billion pounds in net outflows, it said in a statement.
Underlying pretax profit in the period was 90.7 million
pounds, up from 88.5 million a year earlier and the company said
it would pay an interim dividend of 2.6 pence a share, up from
2.15 pence last year.
The company said markets were currently fairly benign and it
saw good levels of client activity.
($1 = 0.5938 British Pounds)
