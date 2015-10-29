METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
Oct 29 Henderson Group Plc
* Says assets under management of 81.5 bln stg, down from 82.1 bln at end June, with market weakness outweighing new business gains.
* Says net inflows of 1.3 bln stg, driven by strong performance in retail.
* Says investment performance remained strong, with 82 pct of funds outperforming over three years.
* Says acquisitions of Perennial Fixed Interest and Perennial Growth Management in Australia on track to close on Nov. 1.
* Says expects market conditions to remain challenging and regulatory oversight of asset managers to continue to intensify.
* Says flows remained strong in Q3 at 1.3 bln stg, but were more than offset by market and FX losses of 1.9 bln stg.
* Says net flows into UK retail ranges remained consistent with previous quarters at 400 mln stg.
* Says institutional flows are expected to be negative in Q4, driven by planned roll-off of private equity assets of around 420 mln stg and a net negative short-term pipeline. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
ESCONDIDA MINE, Chile, March 24 With no bonus, and no salary rise, it was not the ending the 2,500 workers at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, wanted. But keeping their benefits was still a victory of sorts for them after the longest strike in the country's mining history.