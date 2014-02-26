UPDATE 1-Volkswagen, Tata Motors plan to cooperate in India
* India set to become the world's No.3 car market by 2020 (Adds details from press release of Tata, VW, background)
* Underlying pre-tax profit 190 mln stg
* Final dividend 5.85 pence
LONDON Feb 26 Fund manager Henderson Group attributed an 14 percent increase in the assets it manages for clients to a strategy refocusing the business on retail clients.
Total assets under management were 75.2 billion pounds at the end of 2013, the company said in an earnings statement on Wednesday, up from 65.6 billion pounds and buoyed by a 2.5 billion pounds net inflow from retail clients.
The company added 82 percent of its funds are outperforming benchmarks.
"I am delighted to report a return to positive net inflows from our clients. This was driven by our retail fund ranges," Chief Executive Andrew Formica said.
* India set to become the world's No.3 car market by 2020 (Adds details from press release of Tata, VW, background)
LONDON, March 10 Britain's shops endured their worst fall in February sales since 2009, a survey showed on Friday, adding to evidence of a Brexit-related consumer slowdown as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union. .
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.