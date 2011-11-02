* AUM drops 9 bln stg to 65.4 bln stg

By Chris Vellacott

LONDON, Nov 2 British-Australian fund firm Henderson Group saw assets slip in the third quarter as the euro zone crisis spooked clients into withdrawing more money than analysts had expected, and warned volatility could last beyond the end of the year.

In a trading statement on Wednesday, Henderson said unfriendly markets contributed to a decline of 9 billion pounds ($14.3 billion) in total assets under management in the three months to September 30 to 65.4 billion pounds ($104.3 bln).

Chief Executive Andrew Formica warned volatility was likely to persist at least until the end of the year but expressed optimism clients would put more money into the firm's funds once markets settle.

"Markets were extremely challenging over the period, with significant economic concerns developing in the euro zone... However, as we saw post 2008-2009, once volatility subsides, investor demand for equities should return," he said.

Henderson said it saw net outflows of 692 million pounds from Henderson's retail unit while net retail outflows from Gartmore, acquired earlier this year, amounted to 254 million pounds. This includes 224 million pounds previously notified from the time of the acquisition.

The integration of Gartmore is "now largely complete", Henderson said, with 87 percent of its assets being retained.

There were also 1 billion pounds of net outflows from institutional clients, spread evenly between the two businesses, Henderson said.

Henderson has not been alone in grappling with outflows against a background of choppy markets. Last month rival Aberdeen posted 800 million pounds of outflows in the two months to Aug. 30.

However, some wealth managers providing fund and investment services to upmarket private clients have managed to continue attracting money into their products.

Also on Wednesday, UK asset manager St James's Place said sales were up 13 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, with 800 million pounds net inflows of funds under management.

Rathbone Brothers also said on Monday it had continued to pull in new client money over the same period.

Analysts said Henderson's asset drop had been more than they expected. JP Morgan Cazenove said Henderson's assets were around 2 billion pounds short of their forecasts.

However, Oriel Securities noted the drop is likely to be a one-off, reflecting a bad moment in world stock markets.

"(The outflow) is clearly exceptional in view of markets," Oriel said in a note to clients after the trading statement was published.

At the time of interim results in mid-August, Formica warned mounting market volatility prompted by the Greek debt crisis was likely to have ongoing "psychological effects", particularly among retail investors.

Henderson shares were trading 1 percent lower by 0947 GMT on Wednesday at 113.1 pence, underperforming the FTSE All Share index which was 0.2 percent lower. ($1=0.627 British Pounds) (Editing by Sinead Cruise, Laurence Fletcher and MIke Nesbit)