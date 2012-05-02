(Adds details)
* Total AUM up 2.4 bln stg to 66.7 bln stg
* Net outflows in Q1 of 857 mln stg
LONDON, May 2 Investment manager Henderson
suffered an ouflow of funds in the first quarter of
2012 amounting to 857 million pounds ($1.39 billion) attributed
mainly to its institutional business where demand among clients
for equities is declining.
Institutional net outflows were 610 million pounds over the
three months to the end of March, while the retail arm saw a net
loss of 110 million pounds in funds, predominantly from its UK
funds, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.
The remaining 137 million pounds of outflows were from
insurance clients.
Henderson said 67 percent of its equity funds and 74 percent
of its bond funds are outperforming their benchmarks over one
year and investment performance helped lift total assets under
management by 2.4 billion pounds to 66.7 billion.
Chief Executive Andrew Formica is due to address
shareholders at the company's annual general meeting on
Thursday.
"Against what is a strong set of financial results, I am
however disappointed with our net fund flows," he said in a
statement that will be read to shareholders as an opening
address.
Formica will also note that the firm has made a number of
changes and hires, both in sales and fund management that are
aimed at turning net fund flows positive.
Henderson shares closed on Tuesday at 122.4 pence.
($1 = 0.6165 British pounds)
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott)