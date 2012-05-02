(Adds details)

LONDON, May 2 Investment manager Henderson suffered an ouflow of funds in the first quarter of 2012 amounting to 857 million pounds ($1.39 billion) attributed mainly to its institutional business where demand among clients for equities is declining.

Institutional net outflows were 610 million pounds over the three months to the end of March, while the retail arm saw a net loss of 110 million pounds in funds, predominantly from its UK funds, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

The remaining 137 million pounds of outflows were from insurance clients.

Henderson said 67 percent of its equity funds and 74 percent of its bond funds are outperforming their benchmarks over one year and investment performance helped lift total assets under management by 2.4 billion pounds to 66.7 billion.

Chief Executive Andrew Formica is due to address shareholders at the company's annual general meeting on Thursday.

"Against what is a strong set of financial results, I am however disappointed with our net fund flows," he said in a statement that will be read to shareholders as an opening address.

Formica will also note that the firm has made a number of changes and hires, both in sales and fund management that are aimed at turning net fund flows positive.

Henderson shares closed on Tuesday at 122.4 pence. ($1 = 0.6165 British pounds) (Reporting by Chris Vellacott)