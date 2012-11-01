* Assets up 1.2 bln stg to 64.8 bln stg in Q3

* Market movements and FX add 2.3 bln stg

* Property, Europe retail see net inflows

LONDON, Nov 1 Fund manager Henderson suffered 1.1 billion pounds net outflows of funds during the third quarter of 2012 as retail money left ahead of a regulatory shakeup while institutional clients turned away from Europe and hedge fund investments.

The company blamed retail outflows on underperforming core funds in its multi manager range, as well as clients repositioning portfolios ahead of a regulatory shakeup of financial product selling next year.

For institutions, an increase in redemptions was attributed to "modest current year and one year returns" on a range of absolute return funds, aversion to Europe and to equity long-short strategies.

The outflow was offset by favourable market movements and foreign exchange rates moving in the companies favour so total assets under management increased 1.2 billion pounds to 64.8 billion pounds over the period, Henderson said.

But Chief Executive Andrew Formica noted the rate of retail outflows had slowed compared with earlier in the year, reflecting improving confidence.

"Although investors remained cautious in their appetite for risk products, confidence improved during the period, particularly about Europe," he said.

Henderson shares closed on Wednesday at 117 pence.