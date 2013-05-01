LONDON May 1 Fund manager Henderson saw a net inflow into its retail business for the first quarter since early 2011 as investors ventured back to the markets, lessening slightly the impact of departing institutional money.

Net retail inflows were 188 million pounds in the first quarter of 2013, the company said on Wednesday.

However, the balance of institutional funds leaving was 1.2 billion pounds, much of which was due to the cancellation of an 840 million pound global equity mandate from a former client of Gartmore, the asset manager Henderson acquired in 2011.

Total net outflows for the group was 1.3 billion pounds over the quarter, adding to the 3.9 billion pounds that departed throughout 2012 reflecting investor nerves in the face of volatile markets.

The group is due to hold its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, where Chief Executive Andrew Formica will acknowledge new business growth fell short of expectations in 2012.

"Our focus is on returning to positive sales growth. So far this year we are moving in the right direction but there is still more work to do," Formica said, in a transcript of the speech published on Wednesday morning.

Group outflows were offset by strong investment performance, boosted by favourable currency and market movements, lifting assets under management 3.2 billion pounds to 68.9 billion pounds by March 31.

Over one year, 77 percent of its equity funds and 84 percent of fixed income funds have outperformed benchmarks.