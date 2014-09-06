HONG KONG, Sept 6 Henderson Investment Ltd said it would buy a department store operation from controlling shareholder Henderson Land Development Co Ltd for HK$934.5 million ($120 million) as the infrastructure investment focused firm diversifies its business and revenue sources.

Henderson Investment will buy the entire Camay Investment Ltd, which owns Hong Kong department store chain operator Citistore (Hong Kong) Ltd, in a move that can bring in stable earnings and cash flow, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Friday.

Hong Kong retail sales recorded a narrower year-on-year decline in July than in the preceding month with sales of jewellery and valuable gifts remaining the main drag. The government expects the retail business to become stable in the coming months as the high base effects gradually wane.

($1 = 7.74 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Matt Driskill)