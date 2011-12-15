(Adds detail)
LONDON Dec 15 Anglo-Australian fund
manager Henderson Group said on Thursday it expects
full-year profit to reach 159 million pounds ($245 million) for
2011, jumping more than 50 percent on last year despite rocky
investment markets.
The asset manager said it expects underlying profit for the
year ending Dec. 31 to hit between 155 million and 159 million
pounds, in line with the 154.9 million analysts at Numis
forecast the group would make.
Henderson, which manages more than 65 billion pounds in
client assets, said it expects to earn 11 million pounds in
performance fees for the second half of the year.
The company has focused on attracting more money to
higher-margin products, recently signed up soccer manager Jose
Mourinho to help promote its brand against a backdrop of
sluggish business and flatlining fund fees.
Henderson said earlier this year it was winding down its
low-fee earning businesses to focus on more lucrative active
fund management.
The group also said on Thursday it has hired Phil Wagstaff
as global head of distribution, who once held a senior
distribution role at Gartmore, the rival fund manager Henderson
bought earlier this year. [ID: nLDE72L0H4]
Henderson will report its full year results on Feb. 29.
($1 = 0.6488 British pounds)
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes, editing by Sinead Cruise)