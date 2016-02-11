PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Feb 11 - Henderson CEO Andrew Formica says still seeing strong demand for European stocks from U.S. investors, steady demand from Asia
- CEO says Brexit would have only a 'modest' impact on business; bigger issue is if UK lost input on future regulation
- Says 5-year plan to broaden product offering, client base is on track (Reporting by Simon Jessop)
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.