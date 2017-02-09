UPDATE 3-Tesco sales growth overshadowed by Amazon's Whole Foods move
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON Feb 9 Investment manager Henderson Group on Thursday posted a 10 percent rise in total assets under management to 101 billion pounds ($126.39 billion) in 2016, after market gains more than offset demand from retail clients to pull money from its funds.
Henderson said the weakening demand was the result of a broad pullback from European assets from retail clients, although added that demand from institutional investors had improved "significantly" during the year to end-December.
Underlying profit before tax during the period was 212.7 million pounds, it said in a statement, down from 220 million pounds a year earlier.
Henderson said its planned $6 billion purchase of rival U.S. asset manager Janus Capital was on track to complete by end-May and it planned to pay a final dividend of 7.30 pence a share, for a total dividend of 10.5 pence. ($1 = 0.7991 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop)
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON, June 16 Copper and gold explorer SolGold on Friday said it was raising $41.2 million, on top of more than $30 million announced in October, as it widens its search for resources in Ecuador after already finding one world class asset.
* Bond yields also down after data; oil edges higher (Updates with U.S. trading; changes dateline, previous LONDON)