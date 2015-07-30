LONDON, July 30 Asset manager Henderson
beat forecasts with a 29 percent rise in first-half pretax
profits though its chief executive said market turbulence in
June had hit investor flows and this could continue in the next
few months.
The London and Australia-listed money manager has no plans
for more acquisitions this year after making several Australian
purchases in June, CEO Andrew Formica said, as the firm
announced plans to start a 25 million pound ($39.00 million)
share buyback programme in the second half.
Assets under management rose 10 percent from a year earlier
to 82.1 billion pounds, but fell 8 percent from three months
ago, partly as a result of June outflows.
"June was a very negative month for markets across the
board," Formica told reporters on a call, adding that the sale
of the firm's 40 percent stake in TH Real Estate to TIAA-CREF
had also contributed to the fall in assets.
He said July had been more stable for Henderson's business
but concerns over Greece, China and an expected U.S. interest
rate rise were causing volatility.
"There is a lot of uncertainty and low liquidity means you
should expect August to be slower than normal."
The firm also announced several acquisitions in Australia in
June.
"It's probably fair to say that you should not expect
acquisitions from us for the remainder of this year," Formica
said, adding that the firm would assess opportunities for
purchases in Asia and the United States next year.
It reported underlying pretax profits from continuing
operations of 117.4 million pounds, above a forecast of 108
million in a company-supplied consensus forecast.
Henderson said it would pay an interim dividend of 3.1
pence.
Its shares were up 2.5 percent to 272 pence at 0726 GMT.
They have risen 26 percent this year, outperforming the FTSE 250
index but in line with UK peers such as Jupiter.
Jupiter and Schroders both beat first-half forecasts
although the latter gave a cautious outlook.
($1 = 0.6411 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Jason Neely)