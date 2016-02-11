LONDON Feb 11 British fund manager Henderson
Group on Thursday posted a record level of full-year
net asset inflows, fuelled by strong demand from retail clients
against a backdrop of volatile global markets.
The firm, whose funds invest in stocks, bonds and
alternatives across the globe, said it took in 8.5 billion
pounds ($12.35 billion) in the year to end-December, up from 7.1
billion pounds a year earlier.
Demand was particularly strong from retail investors, it
said in a statement, attracted by a good performance across many
of its funds. Total firm assets by year-end were up 13 percent
to 92 billion pounds, it said.
"Strong investment performance led to another year of
record-breaking inflows of client money... This represents net
new money growth of 11 percent, well ahead of the industry
growth rate of 2 percent," Chief Executive Andrew Formica said.
Trade since the start of the year had been "challenging",
however, and the firm would reassess its short-term plans if
difficult market conditions persisted.
The strong demand for its funds helped underlying pretax
profit rise 17 percent to 220 million pounds, and underpinned a
final dividend of 7.2 pence per share, taking the total dividend
to 10.3 pence per share.
($1 = 0.6880 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)