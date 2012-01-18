HONG KONG Jan 18 Property developer Henderson Land Development Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it has set a Hong Kong sales target of HK$16 billion ($2.1 billion) for 2012.

That would represent a 7 percent decline from last year, when the company reported sales of HK$17.2 billion, including sales at its joint ventures.

"The reason the value is lower is because we are targeting mid-price housing this year," said Thomas Lam Tat-man, general manager of the company's sales department.

The developer's shares were up 1.1 percent at the midday trading break, outperforming a flat Hang Seng index. ($1 = 7.7655 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Joy Leung; Writing by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Chris Lewis)