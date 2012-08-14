* Pre-tax underlying profit 79 mln stg

LONDON, Aug 14 Anglo-Australian funds manager Henderson reported an 8.5 percent drop in its half-year profits after clients redeemed money from the business as volatile markets stifled demand for its investment products.

Reporting its results for the first six months of the year, Henderson said on Tuesday underlying pre-tax profits fell to 79 million pounds ($124.1 million), down from the 86.4 million pounds reported a year earlier.

Assets under management dropped to 63.6 billion pounds at end-June, compared with 74.4 billion pounds in 2011. Henderson said clients have pulled 2.1 billion pounds from the business so far this year as they shift out of risk assets.

After a a strong start to the year, asset managers have had a tougher time in recent months as renewed worries about the health of the global economy hits demand for their products.

Most, such as July Aberdeen Asset Management and Schroders, have continuted to attract money, however.

"...Crucially for the long term, two-thirds of our funds have matched or beaten their benchmarks over three years. Against these encouraging achievements, we have seen net outflows across our business," CEO Andrew Formica said.