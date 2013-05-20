UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
HONG KONG May 20 Hengan International Group , a Chinese diaper and sanitary napkin maker, plans to raise up to $550 million from an issue of five-year convertible bonds, IFR reported on Monday.
Initial yield guidance for the offer of zero-coupon bonds was 1.5 percent to 2 percent, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.
The offering could rise to about $800 million, if an option to meet additional demand is exercised.
Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan were hired as joint global coordinators of the deal, with HSBC and UBS also acting as bookrunners, IFR reported.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.