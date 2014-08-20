BRIEF-Internet Infinity announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 21
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 21, 2017, under the symbol "6545"
Aug 20 Hengkang Medical Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 2.835 billion yuan (461.76 million US dollar) via private placement of shares to acquire 70 percent stake in Liaoning's Wafangdian Third Hospital and to build hospitals
* Says shares to resume trading on August 21
* Says H1 net profit up 53.1 percent y/y at 159.3 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1z0IHh0; bit.ly/1BBXId2; bit.ly/1BBXId2
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1395 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 21, 2017, under the symbol "6545"
* To conevene AGM on March 30 to discuss board proposal of cash dividend of 5 fils per share for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY consol net profit EGP 89.4 million versus EGP 68.9 million year ago