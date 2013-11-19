Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
Nov 19 Hengxin Technology Ltd : * Hxtl-...more further delay in despatch of composite offer document relating
to voluntary conditional cash offer by kingever enterprises limited to
acquire all of the registered shares of Hengxin Technology Ltd other than
those already owned, controlled * Started process of appointing new independent financial adviser in Singapore
to the independent board committee * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. (AVT) to be acquired by the Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform
