FRANKFURT Jan 21 German adhesives and detergents maker Henkel plans to pay out more of its profits to shareholders in the form of dividends as a result of improved earnings, it said on Tuesday.

The future dividend payout ratio would be 25-35 percent of net income, adjusted for exceptional items, instead of currently about 25 percent. For 2013, it would propose a dividend payout ratio of about 30 percent, it added.

"Our significantly increased profitability and financial strength allow us to increase the dividend payout ratio without impacting our strategic flexibility and our conservative financial strategy," Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said in a statement.

Henkel is due to release full-year results on Feb. 20. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter)