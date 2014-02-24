FRANKFURT Feb 24 German consumer goods group Henkel said the Henkel family has extended its share-pooling agreement which covers around 59 percent of the voting rights in the company.

The contract, which originally could have been first terminated as of Dec. 31, 2016, has been renewed for an indefinite term and can now first be terminated as of Dec. 31, 2033, Henkel said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely)