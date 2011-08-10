FRANKFURT Aug 10 Persil maker Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) said it was increasing product prices to battle rising input costs as it tweaked its sales outlook for the year. The group, whose other brands include Schwarzkopf hair products and Loctite glue, said on Wednesday it now expects organic sales growth of 5 percent in 2011, at the top end of a previous range of between 3 and 5 percent.

Second quarter sales rose 6.3 percent on an organic basis to 3.95 billion euros ($5.56 billion), driven by emerging markets. Adjusted operating profit rose 8 percent to 514 million.

Analysts were expecting second-quarter sales of 4.03 billion euros and adjusted EBIT of 513 million, according to a Reuters poll. [ID:nLDE7780IN] (Reporting by Victoria Bryan) ($1=.7099 Euro)