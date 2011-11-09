FRANKFURT Nov 9 Germany's Henkel (HNKG_p.DE), the maker of Pritt stick and Schwarzkopf hair products, again slightly lifted its forecast for 2011 sales growth, as higher prices for detergents and emerging market growth offset rising raw material prices.

It said it now expected organic sales growth of between 5 and 6 percent for 2011, compared with a previous target of 5 percent.

"Despite the challenging market environment, we outperformed once again our relevant markets in terms of organic sales growth," Henkel Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said in a statement on Wednesday.

Henkel, which also makes Persil in Germany and Right Guard antiperspirants and shower gels, reported third-quarter sales of 4.03 billion euros ($5.6 billion) and adjusted operating profit of 541 million euros, slightly missing forecasts.

Analysts had been expecting the group to report sales of 4.07 billion euros and adjusted third-quarter EBIT of 555 million euros, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)