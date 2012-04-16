DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 16 German consumer goods group Henkel kept its margin target for 2012 adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), its chief executive said on Monday, adding business in the first few months of the year had been good.

"We have had a good start to the year," Kasper Rorsted said at the company's annual general meeting.

Henkel aims for an adjusted EBIT margin of 14 percent in 2012. (Reporting by Anneli Palmen)