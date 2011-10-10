(Refiles to change headline to takeovers, not mergers)

FRANKFURT Oct 9 Henkel (HNKG_p.DE), the German maker of Persil detergent and Pritt stick glue, is mulling acquisitions and is sticking to its goals, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

"If a target is available, brings us forward strategically and the price is right, we would certainly seize the opportunity," Kasper Rorsted told Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper in an interview released ahead of publication on Monday.

Henkel was capable of paying for acquisitions out of its own pocket, Rorsted said.

"We have a very solid balance sheet structure and a strong cash flow," he told the paper.

The group expects 2011 sales to rise about 5 percent. It is targeting an adjusted EBIT margin of around 13 percent in 2011 and 14 percent for 2012.

"We are sticking to our 14 percent target yield and there is no reason up to now why we shouldn't reach it," Rorsted said. "I also think it is dangerous to be continuously correcting targets."

The current economic situation is different from the global recession seen in 2008, Rorsted said.

"The chance of a repeat is extremely small," he said.

Henkel, which competes in the consumer products market with companies such as Procter & Gamble PG.N and Unilever ULVR.L, also supplies industrial glues for customers such as carmakers. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Richard Chang)