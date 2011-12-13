* 42-year-old Knobel to take over on July 1
FRANKFURT, Dec 13 Henkel named
42-year-old Carsten Knobel as its new finance director on
Tuesday, continuing a trend among German consumer goods
companies to rejuvenate their management teams with younger
blood.
Henkel, whose brands include Persil in Germany, Schwarzkopf
hair products and Pritt stick glue, said Knobel would take over
as finance director from 63-year-old Lothar Steinebach on July
1, 2012.
Rival Beiersdorf last month shook up its
management team by hiring 48-year-old outsider Stefan
Heidenreich as chief executive to execute a turnaround.
Analysts hope he will rejuvenate the maker of Nivea creams
in the same way that Kasper Rorsted did for Henkel after he was
named CEO in 2008.
Knobel started at Henkel in 1995 in the research and
development department and has been financial director of the
group's cosmetics/toiletries unit since 2009.
Shares in Henkel were down 0.8 percent at 43.89 euros at
0923 GMT.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)