* Sees sales rising about 5 percent in 2011

* Confirms 2012 margin target of 14 percent

* Q2 sales 3.95 billion euros vs poll forecast 4.03 bln

* Q2 adj EBIT 514 million euros vs poll forecast 513 mln

* Shares up 7 percent

By Victoria Bryan

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 German consumer goods group Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) said further price rises were on the way for its products as it and rivals battle increasing raw material costs.

An improved sales outlook and an 8 percent rise in core quarterly profit also boosted its shares on Wednesday.

Henkel, whose brands include Persil detergents in most of Europe, Schwarzkopf hair products and Loctite glue, said it managed to increase selling prices across all divisions in the past quarter, including in its laundry and homecare division for the first time since 2009.

"We see further price rises in raw materials and packaging and because of that we want to increase our prices in the second half," Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted told journalists on Wednesday.

Chief Financial Officer Lothar Steinebach told analysts he expected the worst of the impact from higher input costs in the second and third quarters.

Rivals Procter & Gamble , whose products include Gillette razors and Olay skin creams, and Unilever (UNc.AS), home to the Dove, Knorr and Lipton brands, have also increased prices this year in response to soaring costs for commodities like oil, plastics and chemicals.

Henkel shares led German blue chips after the group said it now expected sales growth adjusted for currencies and portfolio changes of 5 percent in 2011, at the top end of a previous range of 3-5 percent.

The Dax bluechip index was up 1.1 percent at 1201 GMT.

Henkel confirmed guidance for an adjusted EBIT margin -- earnings before interest and tax as a percentage of sales -- of around 13 percent, and for adjusted earnings per preferred share to rise by about 10 percent.

DZ Bank analyst Thomas Maul said there had been fears Henkel may cut its guidance as a result of higher input costs.

In a video statement, Rorsted also confirmed the group's target for an adjusted EBIT margin of 14 percent for 2012. He declined to provide targets for the period after next year.

After selling its 51 percent stake in Henkel India to Jyothy Laboratories in May, Rorsted said sales of smaller parts of its portfolio were possible, although acquisitions were still not on the cards.

"You should never say never, but our first priority is 2012 targets," he said.

He added that the group did not expect a let-up in demand in Asia.

Group second-quarter sales rose 6.3 percent on an underlying basis to 3.95 billion euros ($5.56 billion), driven by emerging markets in eastern Europe and South America. Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) rose 8 percent to 514 million euros.

Analysts were expecting second-quarter sales of 4.03 billion euros and adjusted EBIT of 513 million, according to a Reuters poll. ($1=0.7099 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mike Nesbit and David Jones)