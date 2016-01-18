UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Jan 18 Henkel said on Monday its Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted would leave by mutual agreement on April 30, before the end of his contract, reviving speculation that he could join Adidas.
Board member Hans Van Bylen, responsible for Henkel's Beauty Care business, will take over as Henkel CEO on May 1, the company said in a statement.
"The change in the Management Board at this point in time will assure that the newly appointed CEO Hans Van Bylen will lead the development of and will be responsible for the next strategy cycle 2017-2020 which will be communicated by end of this year," Henkel said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.