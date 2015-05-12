BRIEF-Ahold Delhaize reports progress on store divestments
* Reports progress on store divestments, gives update on Belgium strategy
FRANKFURT May 12 German consumer goods company Henkel has agreed to acquire Colgate-Palmolive's entire range of laundry detergents and pre-wash brands in Australia and New Zealand for 220 million euros ($245.43 million).
The brands generated sales of about 110 million euros in the fiscal year 2014, Henkel said in a statement on Tuesday.
The closing of the transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals and expected to take place in the third quarter of 2015. ($1 = 0.8964 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
LONDON/NEW YORK, March 23 Fast food chain Pret a Manger's private equity owners have chosen Solebury Capital to advise on a planned New York stock market listing, people close to the situation said.