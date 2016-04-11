* Henkel says currency headwinds weigh on sales growth
* Says adjusted EPS is the key figure to focus on
* Affirms 2016 targets for organic sales, earnings
(Adds CEO comment on 2016 targets)
DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 11 Weakening
emerging market currencies will likely prevent Henkel
, the German maker of Schwarzkopf shampoo and Loctite
glue, from reaching its medium-term target for 20 billion euros
($23 billion) of annual sales this year, its outgoing chief
executive said.
"Volatility on the foreign exchange markets will remain, and
major currencies, particularly in the emerging markets, may
further depreciate," Kasper Rorsted said at Henkel's annual
shareholder meeting on Monday.
Henkel issued the goal for 2016 sales four years ago, but
said earlier this year it would need to make acquisitions to
meet the aim, after posting 18.1 billion euros of sales last
year.
Rorsted, who is due to leave his post at the end of this
month to move to sporting goods maker Adidas and be
replaced by Hans van Bylen, said investors should focus on
Henkel's adjusted earnings per preferred share rather than
sales, as they show how well the group has coped with volatility
and crises in its markets.
He affirmed the group's 2016 targets for 2 to 4 percent
organic sales growth and an 8 to 11 percent rise in adjusted
earnings per preferred share.
($1 = 0.8782 euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan;
Editing by Arno Schuetze and Mark Potter)