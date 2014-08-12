FRANKFURT Aug 12 German consumer goods group Henkel affirmed its 2014 outlook but warned that underlying earnings growth would slow in the second half of the year due to crises in Russia and the Middle East.

Henkel, which makes Persil washing powder and Schwarzkopf hair products, still sees organic sales growth of 3-5 percent and a high single-digit percentage rise in adjusted earnings per preferred share in 2014, it said on Tuesday.

In the second quarter through June, the group reported an organic sales increase of 3.3 percent to 4.14 billion euros, just short of consensus for 4.21 billion in a Reuters poll, and an 8.4 percent rise in adjusted EPS. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)