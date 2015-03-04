FRANKFURT, March 4 German consumer goods group Henkel on Wednesday posted a 3.1 percent increase in its fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit, largely in line with estimates, thanks to cost savings and emerging markets demand for washing powder, beauty products and industrial adhesives.

Henkel's adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 602 million euros ($672 million), compared with an average forecast of 599 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The maker of Persil washing powder and Schwarzkopf hair products expects 2015 organic sales growth of 3 to 5 percent and its adjusted EBIT margin to rise to around 16 percent.

Adjusted earnings per preferred share are expected to increase by approximately 10 percent.

Henkel said it would propose a 2014 dividend of 1.31 euros per preferred share after 1.22 euros in 2013.

($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Thomas Atkins)