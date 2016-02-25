FRANKFURT Feb 25 Germany's Henkel, maker of Schwarzkopf shampoo and Loctite glue, said on Thursday it expected its underlying return on sales to improve in 2016 and said it was on track to reach its medium-term targets.

Henkel expects its margin on adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to widen to 16.5 percent this year, from 16.2 percent last year. It sees organic growth coming to 2 to 4 percent this year, broadly flat from last year's 3 percent. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)