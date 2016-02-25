* Sees 2016 organic sales growth of 2-4 pct vs 3 pct in 2015

* Sees 2016 adj EBIT margin of 16.5 pct vs 16.2 pct in 2015

* 2015 adj EBIT up 13 pct at 2.92 bln eur, meeting consensus

* Shares fall 1.2 pct, underperform market (Adds further CEO comment on job cuts)

By Maria Sheahan

FRANKFURT, Feb 25 Germany's Henkel, maker of Schwarzkopf shampoo and Loctite glue, said on Thursday it will need to make acquisitions to meet a 20 billion euro sales target by the end of the year.

Henkel also plans to keep costs under control and complete planned job cuts to improve profits in the face of slowing global economic growth, outgoing Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said.

Rorsted, who is due to move to sporting goods maker Adidas and be replaced by Hans van Bylen later this year, said Henkel was sticking to its year-end sales target but would not be able to do so without doing deals.

Henkel has spent around 1.7 billion euros on acquisitions since the third quarter of 2014 and analysts expect it to target emerging markets and adhesives for further bolt-on purchases.

Rorsted took over in 2008 and since then Henkel shares have more than tripled in value, while its annual sales have grown by more than a third to 18 billion euros ($20 billion). The number of employees has fallen from just over 53,000 to 49,450.

Henkel expects its margin on adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to widen to 16.5 percent this year, from 16.2 percent last year, even as consumer goods companies face uncertainty over slowing global economic growth.

Unilever , the maker of Dove soap, warned last month it was preparing itself for tougher market conditions and high volatility this year.

Banking on demand for beauty care products such as Fa deodorant or Dial soap in emerging markets like China and Mexico, Henkel forecast steady organic sales growth for 2016 at 2 to 4 percent compared with 3 percent in 2015.

But growth of beauty care brands will have to offset a slide in sales in adhesives in China, which seems unlikely soon.

3M, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, has already announced plans to slash about 1,500 jobs to cope with a slowdown in China and a strong U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, Henkel is cutting 1,200 jobs worldwide at the adhesives business, which accounts for about half of group sales, accelerating a cost savings programme that Rorsted said should be completed by the end of June.

Rorsted told journalists at a news conference on Thursday that no further job-cutting programmes were currently planned.

It said its 2015 adjusted EBIT rose 13 percent to 2.92 billion euros, in line with the analyst consensus in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 0.9081 euros) (Additional reporting by Matthias Inverardi in Duesseldorf; Editing by Victoria Bryan and Alexander Smith)