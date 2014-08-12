UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Aug 12 German consumer group Henkel's Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted expects to start feeling the impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis in the second half of the year.
"In the first half we didn't see a slowdown in Russia, surprisingly. But we do expect a slowdown now," he told Reuters Insider TV in an interview after Henkel reported quarterly financial results on Tuesday.
But he said the company's 2014 outlook for high single-digit percentage growth in adjusted earnings per preferred share was not at risk due to the weaker prospects in eastern Europe.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources