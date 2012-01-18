FRANKFURT Jan 18 German consumer goods group Henkel's Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said he expects economic headwinds to remain strong, albeit without causing a full-blown recession, according to a television interview.

"We will have a very volatile and difficult environment in the next few years," DAF Deutsches Anleger Fernsehen cited Rorsted as saying in an excerpt of the interview on Wednesday.

But Rorsted said Henkel could withstand another crisis and said he was sticking with the company's 2012 outlook.

Henkel last said it saw an adjusted EBIT margin -- earnings before interest and tax as a percentage of sales -- of 14 percent in 2012. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)