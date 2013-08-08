UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Aug 8 German consumer goods company Henkel will continue looking at acquisitions as long as there is a strategic fit, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
"We have a bit of playing room, but on the other hand we aren't in a big rush," Carsten Knobel told journalists in a conference call.
"We are trying to be very systematic in this area," he added. (Reporting By Natalia Drozdiak; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources