UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Nov 12 German consumer goods group Henkel said it had not changed its acquisition strategy and that it would continue to look at opportunities if they were a good strategic fit and available at the right price.
Chief executive Kasper Rorsted declined on Tuesday to comment on if the group was in talks over any acquisitions, saying a deal would only be announced when appropriate.
Henkel's last major purchase was that of National Starch in 2008 for 3.7 billion euros ($5 billion) to expand its adhesives division. With around 4 billion euros available now for buys, analysts have been expecting a deal this year. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources