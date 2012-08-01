RPT-Samsung Group says will do best to ensure truth revealed in court
SEOUL, Feb 17 Samsung Group said on Friday it will do its best to ensure that the truth is revealed in future court proceedings, after the arrest of its chief, Jay Y. Lee.
FRANKFURT Aug 1 German consumer goods group Henkel expects a moderate decline in sales in southern Europe for the coming years, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
"We see it as long-term crisis in southern Europe, and by that I mean Greece, Spain, Italy, Portugal. We don't see it getting better in the short term," Kasper Rorsted told journalists after the group reported second-quarter results. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
SYDNEY, Feb 17 Virgin Australia Holding Ltd on Friday posted a 48-percent fall in first-half underlying pre-tax earnings and deferred the delivery of new Boeing Co 737MAX aircraft after airfares tumbled due to tough conditions in the domestic aviation market.