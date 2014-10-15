UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Oct 15 Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Wednesday an 8 percent increase in sales in September, in line with analyst forecasts.
The Swedish budget fashion retailer, which already reported sales for most of September in its third-quarter earnings results, was seen posting a 7.5 percent rise in sales according to the mean analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.
H&M said in September unusually warm weather in the month led customers to delay purchases of cold-weather gear. (Reporting by Mia Shanley, editing by Anna Ringstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources