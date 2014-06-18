UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Repeats without changes to additional alert)
STOCKHOLM, June 18 Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second biggest fashion retailer, reported second-quarter profits right in line with analyst forecasts and said sales in June had gotten off to a good start.
The Swedish budget fashion retailer posted a pretax profit of 7.6 billion Swedish crowns ($542 million) for March through May, matching the mean analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.
H&M, which had already reported quarterly sales, said June sales were off to a good start after a near 20 percent increase in May. It did not provide further details about its sales development in June.
"We are seeing some of our long-term investments starting to generate revenues such as & Other Stories and our online store in the US and in France," Chief Executive Karl-Johan Persson said in a statement, adding that the company would continue to make long-term investments. (Reporting by Mia Shanley; editing by Niklas Pollard)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources