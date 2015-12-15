UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Dec 15 Swedish budget fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz said on Tuesday sales rose 4 percent in November in local currencies from a year earlier, lagging a mean forecast for a 9 percent rise in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The group said in a statement sales were negatively affected by unseasonably mild weather in North America and many of its large markets across Europe.
Net sales in September through November, H&M's fiscal fourth quarter, totalled 48.7 billion Swedish crowns ($5.76 billion), up from a year-ago 42.6 billion but below the mean forecast of 49.6 billion.
H&M is due to publish its full fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report on Jan. 28. ($1 = 8.4561 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.