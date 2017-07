LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi subsidiary Diamond Gas, which trades liquefied natural gas (LNG), appointed Henry Lee to help start up the company's derivatives desk, two trade sources said.

Lee will join Diamond Gas from Goldman Sachs, where he worked as executive director and led the bank's LNG franchise in Asia Pacific.

Goldman Sachs did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Alexander Smith)