GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ease, dollar steadies after Fed-led losses
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance
Oct 4 Standard & Poor's Ratings Service said late on Wednesday it revised the rating outlook on Michigan's Henry Ford Health System to negative from stable.
The rating agency affirmed its A long-term rating on the system's fixed-rate series 2006A and 2009 bonds, affecting about $698 million of debt.
S&P said the outlook revision reflects its view of weaker financial performance so far in 2012 and limited financial flexibility due to recent strategic spending affecting its balance sheet.
TOKYO, Feb 23 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday morning as financial stocks weakened after U.S. yields fell on the cautious tone struck in minutes of the latest Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.
* ABB estimates will take $100 mln charge against 2016 results